Road safety classes to begin for transition year students amid crash-deaths concern

Transition year students in more than 100 secondary schools are to get road safety classes as part of a programme developed by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) amid concern over the number of deaths and serious injuries involving young people in recent years.

Last year there were 12 road fatalities among under-16s and 48 among the 16-26 age group, as well as more than 400 serious injuries.

While there has been a road safety module available for transition year students since 2009, the feedback from some teachers is that the 34 class lessons were difficult to accommodate into a crowded timetable.

The new 10-week programme includes an overview session, learning to drive, components of a car, speed, alcohol, drugs, distractions, safety belts, vulnerable road users and an assessment.

It is being introduced in 143 schools initially.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday at Marian College Dublin, Minister for Education Norma Foley said it was a very important road safety awareness resource for schools.

“With this new programme, we are taking a big step forward in terms of education for a critical age group of road users,” she said. “Good quality, evidence-based road safety education at second level is arguably the most efficient and effective way, over time, to equip the entire population with a good understanding of their roles and responsibilities.”

A road safety toolkit will be made available to participating schools which will include a teacher support booklet, student portfolio or learning log, webinars and additional road safety material, and will support road safety competencies, in terms of knowledge, and attitudes and behaviours.

RSA chief executive Sam Waide said the authority was committed to equipping the next generation of road users with the right knowledge and awareness when it comes to road safety, including at a time when they may be considering getting a driving licence for the first time.

“Our programme highlights how everyone has an important role to play, no matter what mode of transport they use, and aims to help students, by providing them with the right skills and values to become safe road users,” he said.

Garda Assistant Commissioner for roads policing Paula Hilman said education is crucial in increasing awareness of road safety among people and young drivers in particular.

“Working together to enhance education for young people is essential in ultimately reducing the number of road fatalities on Irish roads,” she said.