Two arrested after man (50s) found dead in Co Mayo apartment

An incident room has been set up at Ballina Garda station. Photograph: Google

Gardaí have arrested two men after a man was found dead in Ballina, Co Mayo, on Wednesday.

Shortly after 11.45pm, gardaí were alerted to an incident at a residential property on Tone Street, Ballina. A man in his late 50s was found inside an apartment with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, in their late 20s and early 30s, were arrested and taken to a Garda station in the northwest. They are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The local coroner has been notified and the services of the Garda technical bureau and State Pathologist have been requested. The scene has been preserved for examination and a postmortem has been arranged.

READ MORE

A senior investigating officer has been appointed, an incident room has been set up at Ballina Garda station and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the victim’s family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with camera footage, including dashcam recordings from road users in the Tone Street area and nearby locations around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda station at 096 20550, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.