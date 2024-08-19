Gardaí seize crystal meth valued at €20,000 in north Dublin

Gardaí have seized €20,000 worth of crystal meth in Kinsealy, Co. Dublin. The seizure took place on Friday following the search of a premises on the Malahide Road.
Gardaí attached to Coolock District Drugs Unit recovered the suspected haul of drugs from a vehicle at the premises.
The drugs seized will be sent for further analysis.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
