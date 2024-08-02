Shots fired into car in Dublin being treated as failed gangland murder attempt

The attack will cause concern for gardaí as it appears to be part of a dispute involving involve two groups of criminals from west Dublin who have been at odds for several years. Photograph: Alan Betson

A shooting in Dublin is being treated as a murder attempt that went wrong. Gardaí believe the attack on Friday afternoon may be linked to a gangland feud in the area that has already claimed two lives.

The attack occurred just after 12 noon on Church Road, Mulhuddart, when shots were fired into a car being driven in the area at the time. One of the men in the car is known to gardaí for suspected involvement in crime and gardaí believe he was the gunman’s target.

However, while a number of shots were discharged, nobody was injured and the gunman and his associate escaped the scene. It is believed they made their getaway on a motorbike.

The attack will cause concern for gardaí as it appears to be part of a dispute involving two groups of criminals from west Dublin who have been at odds for several years. There have been several gun attacks, including one that proved fatal, though the details cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.

In reply to queries, the Garda said Blanchardstown gardaí were “investigating the unlawful discharge of a firearm on Church Road, Mulhuddart, shortly after 12 noon on Friday”.

“No one was injured during the incident. The scene was forensically and technically examined by local Gardaí, and the cordon has since been lifted,” it added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident was asked to come forward. Gardaí were also keen to speak to anyone who was recording video footage in the area at the time, including dashcam footage.