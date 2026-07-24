Enzo Maresca: Managing Manchester City ‘a privilege’, but challenging to following Guardiola

Enzo Maresca said following Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager is a “privilege” but admitted he is aware how the successors to Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger struggled at Manchester United and Arsenal.

Maresca took over at City last month and, at his first press conference in the role, said he understands the challenge of replacing Guardiola, who claimed 17 significant trophies over a decade in charge to become the club’s greatest manager.

The Italian said: “First of all, I have to say that it’s a privilege because the club decided to go for me. I said many times that I consider Pep probably the best coach in the world in the last 20, 25 years.”

Maresca pointed to how United dipped when David Moyes replaced Ferguson, who was in charge for 26½ years, in May 2013. Arsenal also struggled when Wenger departed after 22 years in May 2018, being replaced by Unai Emery.

Maresca said: “It’s a challenge. It’s nice. Also, the history of the manager with many years in the same club always struggled a little bit. After Sir Alex, after Arsène. But also, it’s a challenge to try to do the right things immediately for this organisation, for the fans, for everyone.”

Maresca believes City’s structure gives him the best chance of success. “The organisation is the main thing. This club, this organisation, they had three managers in 17 years,” he said of Guardiola, Manuel Pellegrini and Roberto Mancini. “This is not normal. It doesn’t happen often.

“I’m confident that we can do a great job. We can continue to do the job that has been done since Roberto was here, then after Manuel and for 10 years Pep.”

Maresca confirmed that Rodri will have back surgery on Monday, so is set to miss the start of the season. The new City manager was asked whether the 30-year-old’s future remains at the club, with Real Madrid considering a move for the player.

“Around big players there is always speculation,” Maresca said. “I’m not worried about that ... I think every manager wants to have Rodri because he’s a top player. But now he has surgery on, I think, Monday. He needs a holiday, rest. Then he will be back here with us.”

The 46-year-old manager added that James Trafford, the second-choice goalkeeper who is of interest to Leeds, and Jack Grealish, who has returned to City after last season’s loan at Everton, could both depart.

Maresca said: “Jack, at the moment, he’s a Man City player. I always said the same – in any club I join, I like to know if there are players that belong to the club; it’s my duty to try to coach them. Then we see what happens.

“I know James because he was my keeper when I was with the City under-23s [in 2020-21]. But again, when the transfer window is open ... anything can happen. So we see. But at the moment, he’s one of our keepers.” – Guardian