The Kinahans in Dubai: Is their empire beginning to crumble?

Why are the Kinahans back in the news?

A months-long investigation by The Irish Times, and dozens of media organisations from around the world, has shown members of the Kinahan family have been buying properties worth millions of euro in the opulent desert city of Dubai since relocating there in the mid-2010s. The data will be of significant interest to Irish and US officials who are trying to determine the wealth of the organised crime gang responsible for much of the cocaine smuggled into Europe and, by some estimates, is worth €1 billion.

But sure everyone knows they own property in Dubai. What’s the big deal?

This is the first time we’ve learned the extent of the property they own in their own names and where members of the family have been living. According to the leaked documents, which were supplied by the Centre for Advanced Defence Studies, since moving to Dubai the Kinahans have bought lavish villas worth millions of euro, luxury apartments and an office space where Daniel Kinahan, who runs the gang’s narcotics trade, set up numerous public-facing businesses. One villa, worth about €12 million, has seven bedrooms, parking for six cars, a lift and indoor and outdoor pools. Most of the properties were purchased in the name of Daniel Kinahan’s wife, Caoimhe Robinson.

I thought the Kinahans were under US sanctions. How are they able to do this?

While the gang’s leadership, including Christopher Kinahan and his sons Daniel and Christopher Junior, are subject to strict sanctions by the US Treasury, these measures do not extend to their spouses or partners. Robinson, who married Daniel Kinahan in a lavish ceremony in the Burj Khalifa in 2017, is not herself suspected of criminal wrongdoing and is free to buy and sell properties as she pleases. This has caused consternation among law-enforcement officials, with some questioning if broader sanctions are needed.

Seems like they’re living the high life

Yes and no. Property transaction records show for the most part the Kinahans haven’t been living in these properties. And, with one exception, none of the residential properties has been rented out. This raises two questions. Firstly, what is the purpose of all these villas and apartments and, secondly, where are the Kinahans actually living? Security sources say Daniel Kinahan and his associates have been moving around frequently in order to stay one step ahead of the authorities if they come looking for him. One place he has called home in recent years is a huge villa on the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai’s famous man-made palm-shaped island, which is owned by a Russian national who holds a senior role in a global transport company.

Sounds like they’re under a bit of pressure

They are. Since the announcement of sanctions in 2022, the family have sold of much of the property owned in their name. This includes two large villas and a luxury four-bedroom apartment in central Dubai. Daniel Kinahan has also tried to sell off his office but this has been blocked as the property is currently subject to a legal dispute. All of the businesses known to be associated with the Kinahans have also ceased trading.

My heart bleeds

Don’t feel too sorry for them. The family have made millions in profit from selling the properties thanks to Dubai’s booming property market. One villa sold for almost €12 million recently, double the purchase price a few years ago.

So will Daniel Kinahan ever see the inside of an Irish courtroom?

It’s possible but don’t expect it to be soon. Irish authorities believe they have enough evidence to prosecute him for murder in Ireland. The problem is the lack of an extradition treaty between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates. Irish police and Government officials have been visiting Dubai in recent months to try to hammer out a deal and are believed to be making progress. If that happens, Kinahan will almost certainly challenge any extradition in the Dubai courts, a process which can take a long time.