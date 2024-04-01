Gardaí make fresh appeal in Clondalkin attack

Gardaí are appealing to a young man who presented himself at Clondalkin Garda station at approximately 10.30pm on Saturday to contact them in connection with two men who were set upon by a group of assailants at 10.15pm. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are appealing for a young man who attended Clondalkin Garda station in west Dublin, shortly after an assault on Saturday night which left a man in his 20s in a critical condition, to come forward.

Two men in their late 20s were set upon by a group of assailants in Clondalkin at 10.15pm. One man sustained serious injuries and remains in a critical condition in Tallaght Hospital. The second man received non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims are originally from eastern Europe.

[ US tourist left in ‘mortal danger’ after being attacked by three youths in Dublin, court hears ]

Investigators believe the victims had travelled by bus to a house in Grange View Way and were followed by a group of men.

When the two men got off the bus, they were violently assaulted by the group. One of the men was punched and repeatedly kicked as he lay on the ground, leaving him with serious head injuries.

READ MORE

[ Young man in critical condition after being attacked by group in Dublin ]

Investigators are still trying to establish a motive for the attack. They believe the victims may have had contact with their attackers earlier in the evening. No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí in particular asked that a young man who presented himself at Clondalkin Garda station at approximately 10.30pm on Saturday to contact them. “He may contact the station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” the Garda said in a statement.

[ Policing surge to combat Dublin city-centre violence is halted ]

Gardaí are also keen to speak to witnesses who may have been on the bus with the men or who were walking or driving by the area at the time.

“Gardaí are particularly looking to speak with anyone who was in the Tower Road area of Clondalkin between 9.30pm and 10.15pm, anyone who was travelling on the number 13 bus between Clondalkin and Bawnogue between 9.45pm and 10.15pm, and anyone who was in the Grange View Way area of Clondalkin between 10pm and 10.30pm.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”