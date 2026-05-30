‘Australia left me cold’: Irish Times writers on their favourite - and most overrated - holiday destinations

Rosita Boland

Senior Features Writer Rosita Boland. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

What kind of traveller are you?

One of my earliest memories is of lying on the grass in our garden in Ennis, Co Clare, watching the planes from nearby Shannon flying west to the US. I wondered about the lives of those in the planes, and the places they were going to. I fiercely wanted to be among them, looking down from high in the sky instead of looking up from my position on the grass. I didn’t get on a plane until I was 11, and since then, travelling the world, especially for periods of several months, has consistently been the thing I love most to do. The more you travel, the more you realise how fantastically huge and ultimately unknowable the world is, in all its perpetually astonishing variety.

Where’s the most underrated place you’ve ever been?

Attabad lake in the Hunza valley, Pakistan

It’s more that it’s less visited rather than underrated due to ongoing conflicts in the area, but I spent a month in sublimely gorgeous northern Pakistan years ago. The landscape of Karimabad, Gilgit, Hunza and the Skardu valley are forever imprinted in my memory. I sat outside my guest house among flowering apricot trees in the village of Hunza and listened to sounds like gunfire resounding in the Karakoram mountains, where some of the highest peaks in the world are. When I asked the guest house owner what the noise was, he replied: “Glaciers cracking.”

You’ve got 48 hours free. Where are you going?

I lived in London for three years in my twenties. It’s one of the greatest cities in the world: thrilling, rich in culture of every kind, exciting, endlessly surprising and always rewarding. Forty-eight hours there sets me up for weeks.

Where would you go for a week-long break this summer?

The Greek island of Symi. Photograph: iStock

I spent some time in the Dodecanese Greek islands a few years ago, and visited Tilos and Symi. I’m going back to Symi later this year for a week. It’s got a picturesque Italianate harbour-front, but the real pull for me is that water taxis operate each day to quiet, isolated beaches with turquoise water you can only access by boat. They each have one simple taverna where you can have lunch, in between reading and a hundred swims. Glorious.

Where is the best place for a big blowout holiday?

I’ve never been on a money-no-object holiday, but having watched far too much of the reality show Below Deck, which features charter guests and the staff who wait on them, I have notions. If I theoretically had those tens of thousands to spend on a week, I’d charter a fabulous yacht in the Caribbean, with a fabulous chef, and invite a dozen or so people to join me. There would be beach picnics, theme nights, dinners on deck, and we would – hopefully – behave a whole lot better than most Below Deck guests. And give a big tip at the end. Huge.

Conor Pope

Conor Pope and Sonia Harris at the Great Wall of China

What kind of traveller are you?

I can be a very safe traveller and a very unsafe traveller. Sometimes I just want to chill by a barbecue on a family-friendly campsite and sometimes I’m thrilled by terrifyingly unfamiliar cities. I loved getting lost with my wife in underground food markets populated by Chinese kids eating whole birds off sticks or happening upon underground nightclubs in Havana filled with young Cubans off their faces on rum dancing under a solitary strobe.

Where do you go back to often?

Every year for more than a decade (apart from the Covid years) I’ve been to Playa Montroig, a campsite south of Barcelona. It’s perfect. The weather’s warm with lovely child-friendly pools and ready access to barbecues and beaches. I want to make happy holiday memories for my kids and I think repeat visits to the same place make it more likely they’ll stick.

Where’s the most underrated place you’ve ever been?

Brighton is less than 90 minutes from Dublin and one of the coolest spots in England. I visited for the first time three years ago and have been back four times since.

Which destination didn’t live up to the hype?

Australia left me a little cold – despite (or maybe because of) the punishing heat. It’s grand but I’m not sure it’s worth the 24 hours on a plane.

Can you recommend a hidden gem?

Asturias. I lived there for a couple of years in the 1990s so I know it has the best food in Spain, some of the best mountains and beaches in Europe and the nicest people who drink the best cider poured in a way that you’ll never forget. It’s also breathtakingly cheap.

Describe your perfect holiday dinner

Ciel Bleu in Amsterdam

One of my most perfect overseas meals was in Ciel Bleu in Amsterdam. It had Michelin stars and loads of moss, dry ice and a no-pictures policy. And once, a long time ago I went with a group to Cuba and took a road trip across the island. We stumbled across a seafood shack not far from Trinidad. It was shuttered, disappointingly, but as we left a lovely man ran out. He found a table and some chairs and said he only had lobster. He brought out ice-cold beers and vanished. Minutes later I looked behind the shack and saw him rowing out to his lobster pots to fetch our perfect dinner.

Where did you feel most out of your comfort zone?

Myself and my wife travelled to China and started out in Tiananmen Square. We were with a guide and I remember thinking if we lose her, we’ll never find our way home. The culture, the language, the street signs and the people all seemed so mysterious and impenetrable. I loved it. Sierra Leone was an entirely different experience and fascinating and deeply unsettling in equal measure.

Where is the best place for a blowout holiday?

When I fantasise about winning the Lotto, I take my family on a no-expense spared trip to Barbados, flying first class and staying in Sandy Lane. In truth I’d be bored senseless and am uncomfortable being waited upon. So, I wouldn’t really do that and instead would take an all-American road trip stopping everywhere from Seattle to Washington to New York, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Savannah, Austin and random places in the heartland before finishing in Hawaii.

Gemma Tipton

Gemma Tipton at the beach on holiday

What kind of traveller are you?

An odd combination of restless and lazy. I like to be on the move, exploring and not knowing what’s coming up next, and I’m pretty allergic to organised groups and itineraries with set times. Getting the right travel companion is getaway gold, but I’m very happy going solo. Restless as I am, put me somewhere comfortable, add a nice view and I could happily stay for days, lost in that perfect holiday combo of serene setting and a very good book.

Where’s the most underrated place you’ve ever been?

Benidorm: a view from the cycle path at Sierra Helada Nature Park

Low expectations can yield remarkable surprises and Benidorm delivered in (buckets and) spades. With its reputation for tower block, sunburned-lager-lout hell, I went with trepidation. Instead I found seemingly endless pristine beaches, clear turquoise seas, a charming old town, fantastic inexpensive food, and miles of accessible walking and cycle paths. There are definitely spots where people are enjoying themselves in their own special ways, but there are also elegant restaurants, cool boutiques and a fascinating history.

You’ve got 48 hours free. Where are you going?

Miroir d'eau, by Carré Feydeau, at the Ducal Palace, Nantes. Photograph: Jean-Dominique Billaud

With direct flights from Dublin in summer, and a flight time of less than two hours, Nantes on the river Loire in France is walkable, historical, classical and quirky. Think cafes on charming squares, fabulous chateaux and museums, brilliant botanic gardens and loads of art. Back in the late 1980s, after the shipyards closed, mayor Jean-Marc Ayrault decided to rejuvenate things with an annual festival of free outdoor public art. Le Voyage à Nantes is still going strong, with the next edition running July 4th-September 6th, but don’t worry if those dates don’t suit: the best stuff is made permanent, so there’s always lots to see. Got a bit of extra time? Take the boat down to Saint Nazaire on the coast, lounge on the beach, but don’t miss lunch at Gamin, where vegetables take the starring role and meat is served on the side. What a genius concept.

Where did you feel most out of your comfort zone?

I have been cryogenically frozen in Spain, and subjected to group therapy at a creative retreat in Greece, but the most extreme discomfort has to have been at the Buchinger Wilhelmi Clinic on Lake Constance in Germany. Its 10-day fasting programme involved long walks, enemas, an exercise programme, and fewer than 300 calories a day. The regime concluded with a feast of apple sauce and one nut. I didn’t experience the promised elation, but I did emerge looking more like you’re meant to look – to people who care about that sort of thing. The effects lasted a year, until I got pneumonia and returned to my usual shape. During that year, the only difference it made was that people who care about what size you are paid me more attention. It was a relief when things went back to normal.

Can you recommend a hidden gem?

Tallinn, Estonia. Photograph: Getty

More hiding in plain sight than hidden, Estonia is astonishing. In the capital, Tallinn, you can swim over drowned buildings by a former Soviet prison at the Rummu Quarry, visit vibey clubs, hang out in the Telliskivi creative quarter, and explore the beautiful old town. Go between August 18th and September 18th to catch the Tallinn Fringe and really get under the skin of things. Just over two hours by bus from Tallinn, Tartu is close to the border with Russia and its fascinating Soviet past is evident, from the Estonian National Museum to the Psühhoteek record store, specialising in bootleg LPs. There are lakes and forests, “bog bathing”, saunas, a mix of old and strikingly new architecture, and a pop-up feel that gives you the sense that things are happening here.

Nadine O’Regan

Nadine O'Regan and family holidaying in the south of France

What kind of traveller are you?

I like trips with a bit of focus. Give me a music festival in Barcelona, a surfing trip in Biarritz, or the opening of a new play in London. I want to discover something new, as well as relax. I love being by the sea, so a destination that includes the beach is ideal. I’ve travelled solo plenty of times, but more often these days, it’s a family affair: I’m always on the lookout for a destination that will appeal to our three-year-old as well as ourselves.

Where do you go back to often abroad?

Enjoying a glass of rosé beachside in Juan-les-Pins

We were supposed to get married in Juan-les-Pins in France five years ago, having been inspired by my sister’s beautiful wedding there. It didn’t happen thanks to the pandemic (we swapped for Dublin), but we still love going there for breaks. It’s such a wonderfully glam town, between Nice and Cannes, and you can live it up at a plush hotel or rent an Airbnb as we have often done, and enjoy the easy access to sandy beaches and great restaurants. Drink rosé; people-watch on the promenade and feel your stress melt away. J’adore.

You’ve got 48 hours free. Where are you going?

Berlin. The city is so interesting; the history, the nightclubs and the vibes are all great to soak up. Next time I go back, I would like to do a tour of Hansa studio in Kreuzberg, where David Bowie, Iggy Pop and U2 have all recorded. You could never be bored in Berlin.

Which destination didn’t live up to the hype?

A Bjork postcard for sale in Reykjavík

I had a fanciful notion of what Bali would be like; the reality was very different: loud, crowded, full of cheap tat. As for a place that exceeded expectations, I spent 48 hours in Reykjavik and I’m on a mission to return. Yes, the cost of living is high – you barely dare enter a shop, but there is something so unique about the place. I’d go back to ramble around second-hand record stores like Geisladiskabúð Valda; buy Björk postcards, tour the volcanic landscape and soak in the waters of the Blue Lagoon.

Where did you feel most out of your comfort zone?

Botswana on safari in 2009 in the southwestern region of the Okavango Delta was both the adventure of a lifetime and the trip that made me feel most like a mouse about to encounter a literal lion, particularly when we went on short treks in the brush with mahouts guiding our way. But the stars blazing in the African sky, the easy camaraderie of our thrilled, binocular-wielding group, the elephants lingering curiously by our Land Rover and actual lion sightings; these are memories I’ll keep forever.

Where is the best place for a big blowout holiday?

I’d love to go back to the Seychelles, stay in a dreamy hotel, and go island-hopping, from La Digue to Mahé, for 10 days. It’s a long flight, but once you get there, it’s breathtakingly lovely: all powder-white beaches, azure waters for snorkelling and tranquil vibes. I’m already thinking of the books I’d bring. Japan continues to be on my bucket-list, and going back to New York with a blowout budget would be a thrill: I’d put it to good use.

Corinna Hardgrave

Corinna Hardgrave: Our most recent trip was in a camper van to the Loire region in France

What kind of traveller are you?

Neither my husband Steve nor I are beach or poolside sun-worshippers. We plan holidays around places to explore, mostly in Europe, visiting towns and coastal areas with a bit of history, museums and of course great food and wine. Our most recent trip was in a camper van to the Loire region in France.

Where do you go back to often abroad?

The Luberon in Provence has become a favourite over recent years. It’s low key in a “Year in Provence” sort of way rather than a swanky villa holiday; an ideal base for visiting Arles, Gordes, L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue and Roussillon. Bistrot Francis in Bonnieux is worth a visit, and Les Galinas in Aix en Provence is perfect for lunch on your way back to Marseilles airport.

We also love to visit Maine to see family, staying in a lakeside cabin, as Steve did as a child, and eating loads of lobster.

You’ve got 48 hours free. Where are you going?

The Thames, London. Photograph: iStock

London. It is amazing to have one of the world’s greatest cities just an hour away, with its neighbourhoods, museums and art galleries. And it is one of the best places to eat in the world. Regular spots are José in Bermondsey, Noble Rot, and Bocca di Lupo with Gelupo across the street for ice cream. Chishuru, a Michelin-starred African restaurant is a highlight, with creative and delicious cooking, and an affordable £55 lunch menu. Agora in Borough Market is great for a quick grill-led bite, and then Legado where Nieves Barragán Mohacho (ex-Barrafina) landed a Michelin Star within months of opening.

Where would you go for a weeklong break this summer?

Nice, France. Photograph: iStock

Nice. As well as being an interesting city, it’s a good base for the French Riviera and nearby museums – Fondation Maeght, the Matisse Museum and Marc Chagall National Museum. For restaurants, Chez Davia, Le Bistrot du Port and Safari in Cours Saleya are favourites, and there’s a lively wine bar scene with Babel Babel, La Pêche à la Vigne, La Part des Anges and Fanfan & Loulou.

Which destination didn’t live up to the hype – and which exceeded it?

I’ve had no disappointments, but Venice, for all its hype, tops the list for overdelivering. Beyond the obvious, including The Peggy Guggenheim Museum, there are exceptional small, seasonal restaurants such as Alle Testiere, Al Covo, Estro and Enoclub Caffè Umberto. If they’re booked out, pop your head in and join the waiting list.

Can you recommend a hidden gem?

Namibia is still relatively under the radar and was recommended to us by friends. It makes a superb family trip by rental car. Starting in Sossusvlei’s orange dunes, we worked our way north to Swakupmund for kayaking with seals and sped across the sand dunes on quad bikes, before heading to Etosha National Park where we tracked a cheetah on foot.

Describe your perfect holiday dinner

Muscongus Bay Lobster in Round Pond, near Damariscotta in Maine is my favourite place to eat. Steamed lobster, clams and corn are cooked to order and served from a hatch. You pay, get a number, and pick up your cardboard tray when your number is called. It’s perfect, sitting on the wharf with your own chilled bottle of wine and no corkage.

Money is no object. Where is the best place for a big blowout holiday?

Japan. I visited many years ago and would love to go back, ideally in autumn. I’m a huge fan of the food, culture, temples and ceramics. I could happily compile a lengthy itinerary that would include time at an onsen.

Shilpa Ganatra

Shilpa Ganatra in the Maldives

What kind of traveller are you?

I’m drawn towards any travel that reminds me there’s no “normal”, and that’s often found in a destination’s culture, food and landscapes. I’ll gladly take that however I can get it, so everything from hiking trips to group tours to solo city breaks are all appealing. My only rules are no dorm rooms or camping (a girl’s got to sleep).

Where’s the most underrated place you’ve ever been?

Canada gets overlooked for tourism, perhaps because it’s a big economy in the shadow of the US, or it’s not big on beaches. But it has a kind, relaxed sensibility that pervades experiences. Cities such as Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal are endlessly fascinating with their cultural mishmash and strong arts scenes. And the countryside offers so much variation. In Québec alone, I strolled through vineyards that produce ice wine (made from grapes that have frozen naturally on the vine), had the most magical night hike in Foresta Lumina, an “enchanted” forest, and watched hot-air balloons glide over apple orchards in Saint-Jean-sur-Richeliu.

Where did you feel most out of your comfort zone?

Shilpa Ganatra in Zambia

I’m naturally risk-averse so there’s a few times I’ve had to challenge myself. The most memorable was in Zambia, when I was due to take a microlight (a glider with a small engine) above the thundering Victoria Falls. I chickened out minutes before, but successfully managed it the next day. Feeling the whistling wind on my face as the pilot and I swooped and whooshed around the Victoria Falls and the adjoining national park where I could see elephants and rhinos from above, was magical. Was I glad I did it? Definitely. Would I recommend it? 100 per cent. Would I do it again? Probably not, but thank you.

Can you recommend a hidden gem?

For a city break, Leipzig in Germany is surprisingly intriguing. The sizeable student population keeps contemporary life thriving (check out Baumwollspinnerei, a cotton mill turned creative arts centre), and it’s the former home of Bach, Wagner, Mendelssohn and Robert and Clara Schumann, so there’s a strong classical music tradition to explore.

Leipzig’s postwar history is genuinely thrilling: St Nicholas Church was the starting point of the demonstrations that led to the fall of Berlin Wall, and there’s a poignant light display and footprints in the pavement outside the church. Its Stasi museum looked fairly standard when I stepped in, but after seeing the many nefarious and nifty ways in which the secret police spied on East German citizens, I dragged my jaw from the floor as I left.

Where is the best place for a big blowout holiday?

A luxury resort in the Maldives. Photograph: iStock

Hands down, The Maldives. It’s where I easily step out of the rhythm of daily life. The island resorts are all-inclusive, so just for those days, I can reconnect with my body and nature without worrying about time, money or practicalities.

A holiday can be ultra-relaxing, but there’s also a ton to do in the warm, lake-like ocean. A sunset dolphin cruise is enchanting but my favourite activity is snorkelling, to witness the Finding Nemo-like scenes of neon-coloured marine life. In resorts like Kurumba, The Standard and Lily Beach, these can be accessed directly from the shore. Just heavenly.