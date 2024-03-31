Young man in critical condition after being attacked by group in Dublin

Two men were attacked outside a house in Clondalkin by a group of men. Photograph: Alan Betson

A young man is in an extremely serious condition following a late night assault in Dublin on Saturday night.

Another man received non-life threatening injuries after the two men were set upon by a group of assailants in Clondalkin at 10.15pm.

Both victims are in their late 20s and are originally from eastern Europe.

No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Investigators believe the victims had travelled by bus to a house in Grange View Way and were followed by a group of men.

When the two men got off the bus they were violently assaulted by the group. One of the men was punched and repeatedly kicked as he lay on the ground, leaving him with serious head injuries.

Gardaí said he was brought to Tallaght Hospital where he remains in a “critical condition”.

The area has been sealed off pending a technical examination. Investigators are still trying to establish a motive for the attack. They believe the victims may have had contact with their attackers earlier in the evening.

Gardaí are keen to speak to witnesses who may have been on the bus with the men or who were walking or driving by the area at the time.

“Gardaí are particularly looking to speak with anyone who was in the Tower Road area of Clondalkin between 9:30pm to 10:15pm, anyone who was travelling on the number 13 bus between Clondalkin and Bawnogue between 9:45pm and 10:15pm and anyone who was in the Grange View Way area of Clondalkin between 10:00pm and 10:30pm,” the Garda said in a statement.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.