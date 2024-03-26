US tourist left in ‘mortal danger’ after being attacked by three youths in Dublin, court hears

US tourist Stephen Termini was was treated in the Mater hospital emergency department after the attack, where a sight-saving procedure was carried out. Photograph: Jack Power

US tourist Stephen Termini was left in “mortal danger” after being attacked by three youths in Dublin last year, a court has heard.

The 57-year-old from Buffalo, New York, was taken to hospital following an incident on the corner of Store Street and Talbot Street on July 19th. Three boys, now aged 15, 16 and 17, are accused of violent disorder and causing Mr Termini serious harm.

The trio on Tuesday faced separate preliminary hearings at Dublin Children’s Court to determine their trial venues. Two of them offered guilty pleas.

Judge Paul Kelly was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had recommended trial on indictment for the three youths, meaning their cases would go to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

State solicitor Sean Smith urged Judge Kelly to note that the victim was in “mortal danger” after being beaten, while Sgt Niall Godfrey said medical reports stated the injuries “created a substantial risk of death” for Mr Termini.

After viewing CCTV footage and hearing an outline of the allegations, the judge said he considered their cases too serious and refused jurisdiction. He noted that the State needed eight weeks to complete books of evidence.

Video played in court showed the now 16-year-old meeting the other two boys at around 10.30pm. They went to the junction of Store Street and Talbot Street where they got into an altercation with Mr Termini as he walked past. A witness heard Mr Termini say “I don’t want to fight”, the court heard, but he was attacked unprovoked by three youths moments later.

The footage showed Mr Termini lying motionless after the attack and two youths coming back to check on him. One boy tapped him on the face but he did not regain consciousness. Gardaí established that the teenagers did not alert the emergency services, but a witness did.

Mr Termini was treated in the Mater hospital emergency department, where a sight-saving procedure was carried out, and he was then transferred to Beaumont Hospital’s intensive care unit. Specialists found he had injuries to his right eye, a brain bleed, a skull fracture, a traumatic brain injury and a fractured cheek.

The court heard that before the attack Mr Termini was allegedly drunk and approached a group of teenage girls. Barrister Doireann McDonagh, for the 16-year-old, submitted that the boys felt Mr Termini “was being creepy” and a fight ensued. However, she said it got out of hand and they never intended to cause the level of injuries inflicted.

Ms McDonagh said her client was offering a guilty plea and asked the judge to accept jurisdiction. However, his bail was revoked after the court heard he had broken conditions 14 times since December.

Ms McDonagh said the 17-year-old accused was also willing to plead guilty. Det Sgt Shane Noone said this boy kicked Mr Termini to the head and upper body but then withdrew from the attack and began to record the incident.

The judge noted that his actions led to Mr Termini’s injuries. The court heard the teenager has complied with his conditions and he was remanded on bail.

Garda Sgt John Brady told the court that the youngest accused, who has not indicated a plea, was alleged to have inflicted the blow that put Mr Termini on the ground and caused his head injuries.

His barrister Róisín O’Mara asked the court to note that her client still enjoyed the presumption of innocence. His bail was revoked after gardaí said he had breached his conditions 15 times.