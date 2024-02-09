More than 160 people arrested for intoxicated driving over St Brigid’s weekend

In the days around St Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend, more than 500 vehicles were seized by gardaí – 100 from learner-permit holders driving unaccompanied and more than 420 for having no tax or insurance. File photograph: Collins

A total of 161 people were arrested for driving under the influence of drink or drugs and almost 3,000 drivers were detected speeding over the St Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend.

More than 15 per cent of the arrests for intoxicated driving occurred between the hours of 6am and 2pm.

In excess of 500 vehicles were seized by gardaí – 100 from learner-permit holders who were driving unaccompanied and more than 420 for having no tax or insurance.

There were two fatalities on the State’s roads during the weekend and 11 serious crashes resulted in 12 people receiving serious and life-threatening injuries.

The figures released by gardaí on Friday cover the period from 7am on Thursday,February 1st, 2024, to 7am on Tuesday, February 6th.

Gardaí set up some 898 checkpoints and performed more than 4,780 roadside drug and alcohol tests. The tests led to the arrest of 161 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to the figures, drivers were detected at speeds of:

• 228km/hr in a 120km/hr zone on the M1 in Balgatheran, Drogheda, Co Louth

• 143km/hr in a 60km/hr zone on the R700 in Knockavilla, New Ross, Co Wexford

• 148km/hr in an 80km/hr zone on the R339 in Glenrevagh, Oranmore, Co Galway

• 153km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the N61 in Carrownalassan, Co Mayo

• 99km/hr in a 50km/hr zone on Cork Street, Dublin 8

Other offences detected by gardaí included some 100 cases of motorists using mobile phones while driving and 61 cases of people not wearing seat belts.