Garda motorbike damaged in collision in Dublin city centre

The incident took place on Ormond Quay in the city centre on Thursday, just before rush hour. Photograph: Conor Lally

Evening commuters in Dublin faced long delays after most of the north quays were sealed off by gardaí follow a road traffic collision on Ormond Quay Upper.

A damaged Garda motorbike was visible in the middle of the road, with some debris from the vehicle on the ground nearby, as gardaí on foot and in vehicles closed off a major section of one of the main traffic arteries in the city.

While pedestrians and cyclists were being allowed access to the full length of the quays, all traffic travelling down the north quays was being divert right over Fr Matthew Bridge at the junction of Arran Quay and Inns Quay.

Garda Headquarters confirmed the extensive road closures, covering most of the north quays and involved multiple Garda personnel and vehicles, had resulted from a road traffic crash.

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a road traffic collision on Ormond Quay, Dublin 1,” it said in a statement. “Traffic is currently being diverted from Ormond Quay at the Queen Street junction and Capel Street junction.”