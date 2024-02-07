Postmortem results due on man (61) found dead at Co Cork sheltered accommodation

Gardaí are hoping a postmortem will establish how and when a man (61) died at his sheltered housing accommodation in Macroom, Co Cork.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster was due to begin the examination on the body of Michael Foley at the Cork University Hospital mortuary at around midday.

Gardaí say that Dr Bolster’s findings, which they expect to receive in the late afternoon, will dictate the course of their investigation into Mr Foley’s death. He was found with serious head injuries in the kitchen area of his chalet at Annville Sheltered Housing Complex on Barrett’s Place in Macroom.

The alarm was raised when a care worker called to check on him after neighbours reported he had not been seen for a number of days.

Gardaí under Det Supt Joe Moore immediately began an investigation and carried out door-to-door inquiries in the complex to try to establish when Mr Foley was last seen alive.

There was a confirmed sighting of Mr Foley, a separated father of four, at 10am on Saturday, but gardaí are checking CCTV footage from around Macroom to see if it confirms any more recent movements.

Detectives are satisfied Mr Foley was alive last Thursday as they have spoken to his sister Ann, who confirmed they had spoken on the phone that day.

Gardaí could find no sign of forced entry at the chalet and there was no evidence of anything having gone missing from the property. This led the force to discount robbery as a motive for any assault.

His death is the second in the Foley family in Macroom in the last five years, with Mr Foley’s younger brother, Timmy (44), having been stabbed to death at his home in nearby Barrett’s Place.

Rita O’Driscoll from Bandon, Timmy Foley’s ex-wife, was later convicted and jailed for life for his murder following a trial at the Central Criminal Court that heard the deceased had been stabbed 28 times.

Ann and Mary Foley, sisters of the two dead men, on Tuesday spoke of their shock at the loss of their brother Michael and how the latest tragedy is impacting the close-knit family from Clonakilty.

“We’re hearing Michael has injuries to his body and face. It’s just all too hard to take in at once to be honest with you. We had tragedy in this town before with our brother, Timmy,” said Mary.

“I just can’t come to terms with it to be honest. Michael has four daughters, some of them in Dublin, and it was just devastating to break the news to them because they are on the phone crying.”

She added: “We are just going to have to take each day as it comes – grief is something you never get over. We’re still in grief from our brother, Timmy. It’s like a living disability, you’ll never get over grief.”