Bomb squad called to Director of Public Prosecutions office after suspicious package found

Defence Forces bomb disposal personnel arriving at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in Dublin, after a suspicious package was found in the area. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Army bomb disposal experts were called to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Tuesday after a suspicious package was found in the area.

Military vehicles and Garda members were seen at the building, which is located at the edge of Phoenix Park and beside the Criminal Courts of Justice, on Tuesday afternoon.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident involving a suspicious package at a premises on Infirmary Road, Dublin 7” at around 3.30pm on Tuesday,” the Garda said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said a cordon was established and the Army explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) was notified.

The Garda said the package was declared safe and some items will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The Defence Forces said their bomb disposal experts “responded to a request for assistance from An Garda Siochana”.

In a statement, they said the EOD team made the scene safe, handed it back over to gardaí and returned to barracks at 8pm. – PA