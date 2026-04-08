Fuel protest organisers promise ‘massive’ nationwide action

Tractors stand blocking O'Connell Street and O'Connell Bridge in Dublin city centre on Wednesday as part of the ongoing national fuel prices protest. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Fuel protest organisers have promised another “massive” nationwide demonstration on Thursday after blockades and slow-moving convoys caused significant disruption across the country.

Protests escalated as they entered a second day on Wednesday, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemning the blockade of the State’s only oil refinery as an “act of national sabotage”.

Organisers pledged to continue protesting until they secure a meeting over rising fuel costs, though the Taoiseach has insisted the Government would only meet with “representative organisations”.

Further convoys are to be formed from 6am on Thursday at various routes across the country, including in Dublin, Wexford, Galway, Donegal and Cork, as protests roll into a third day.

John Dallon, a spokesperson for the groups protesting about fuel prices in Dublin, has said that 'the city will be cleared' if the Government agrees to meet.

Slow-moving convoys and blockades, some of which had remained overnight, were staged across the country on Wednesday, including in Cork, Limerick and Galway.

The action drew condemnation from Government figures, with the Taoiseach criticising protesters for threatening to turn Dublin’s O’Connell Street “into a car park”.

Major disruption in the capital also carried over from Tuesday after protesters continued to occupy the main thoroughfare and surrounding areas, leaving commuters stranded in traffic for hours on Wednesday morning.

Those taking part on Wednesday said blockades in the capital will be “indefinite” until the Government agrees to a meeting.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said, however, democracy “cannot be dictated to by an unelected group whose actions are now damaging the Irish public”.

O’Callaghan added that those “breaking the law should know that there are consequences for unlawful activity”, hours after the Taoiseach said there will be “penalties”, such as fines, for those violating laws by blocking streets and fuel depots.

[ Who are the protesters bringing Dublin traffic to a standstill and how long could it last?Opens in new window ]

Fuel depots at Galway and Foynes, Co Limerick, continued to be blocked by protesters, while a blockade was also formed at the State’s only oil refinery in Whitegate, Co Cork, on Wednesday evening.

The Taoiseach described the blockade of the refinery, which supplies about 40 per cent of Ireland’s transport and heating oil, as an act of “national sabotage” that will “directly impact the people of Ireland”.

“It is beyond belief that people would seek to deny people around the country access to vital fuels. Businesses and people’s livelihoods depend on this fuel. It is an outrage,” he said.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said the blocking of the distribution of fuel is a “sinister and despicable attack on our economy and our society”.

“This is not a lawless country. The laws of the land must and will be applied without fear,” he said, adding that it “cannot be tolerated”.

There are expectations within Government that gardaí will adopt a tougher attitude on Thursday.

Although the protests have been “peaceful”, An Garda Síochána said they have been causing “significant disruption”, noting reports of emergency workers being delayed or unable to attend work.

Meanwhile, Dublin Fire Brigade said it had resorted to using empty Luas lines to respond to calls, having experienced “significant delays” while responding to emergencies on Wednesday morning. It appealed to protesters to ensure free passage for all emergency vehicles.