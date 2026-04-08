Retired Garda superintendent charged with corruption and facilitating criminal organisation

Two co-accused appeared at Dublin District Court on Wednesday following a probe by the Garda National Bureau of Investigation

A retired Garda superintendent is to stand trial accused of facilitating a serious offence by a criminal organisation, perverting the course of justice and corruption.

John Murphy (65), from Clontarf in Dublin, and Garda Manus Keane (46) were charged on Wednesday following an investigation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).

They appeared before Judge Brendan O’Reilly at Dublin District Court on Wednesday, when NBCI Detective Sergeant Síle White gave evidence.

She told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had issued a direction for trial on indictment at a higher level; however, the precise venue was not divulged during the hearing.

A six-week adjournment was sought to prepare the prosecution’s books of evidence, which must be served on the accused before granting a trial order.

The former senior officer stood silently, with his arms folded, during the hearing and did not enter a plea.

White said Murphy was charged just after 10 am at the courthouse and “made no reply after caution” to his 12 charges.

Murphy faces allegations covering five years.

It is alleged that he participated in or contributed to activities intended to facilitate serious offences by a criminal organisation, between April 12th, 2016, and September 29th, 2021, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

He could not apply for bail on this charge, which requires a High Court decision, and was remanded in custody to appear again via videolink next Wednesday.

There are seven separate bribery charges under the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018.

It is alleged that on various dates between July 2020 and September 2021, Murphy “corruptly agreed to accept” gifts, advantages, or inducements. These were allegedly rewards for performing acts related to his “office, position or employment”.

The specific dates named in that category of charges are: July 23rd, 2020; May 18th, 2021; May 31st, 2021; June 25th, 2021; July 19th, 2021; August 16th, 2021; and September 14th, 2021.

He also faced four common law charges for communicating with a serving member of An Garda Síochána in a manner intended to pervert the course of public justice. These incidents allegedly occurred on: April 28th, 2016; April 12th, 2017; April 24th, 2017 and on an unknown date in January 2018.

Defence solicitor Daniel Hanahoe said that his client was reserving his legal aid application.

The co-accused, Dublin-based Keane, is charged with a single offence under section 62 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

It states that on November 13th, 2014, he, a serving member of An Garda Síochána, disclosed confidential information to another male pertaining to a different individual.

According to the charge, the information was “obtained in the course of carrying out your duties in your office or employment, knowing that the disclosure of said information was likely to have a harmful effect”.

Keane did not address the court, and there was no objection to his bail on condition he provide a contact phone number, notify gardaí of any address change, and have no contact, directly or indirectly, with any other parties or witnesses involved in the case.

He met the NBCI officer by arrangement at Kilmainham Garda station, where he was arrested and charged shortly after 8am on Wednesday. The officer has not indicated a plea.

The judge imposed reporting restrictions on his address.

He set cashless bail in his case at €3,000 and ordered him to appear again on June 12th. His defence counsel Paddy Jackson, instructed by solicitor Paul Molloy, asked that the question of legal aid be reserved so documents could be brought to court on the next date.