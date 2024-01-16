Drugs valued at €80,000 discovered on wasteland in west Dublin

Drugs with an estimated street value of more than €80,000 were seized in west Dublin on Tuesday.
Two search operations were conducted around midday of wasteland in Tolka Valley Park and Corduff Park in Dublin 15, where a variety of drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis, ketamine and alprazolam (xanax) were found.
Gardaí in the Divisional Drugs Unit attached to Finglas conducted the planned search operation as part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy launched in July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels involved in the importation, distribution, production and sale and supply of controlled drugs.
‘I went knocking the doors here in Bray because I couldn’t find a place to live. I had the baby in my arms’
Gardaí said the seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis while their investigations are ongoing.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here