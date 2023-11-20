Five men arrested over shooting in Carlow town housing estate

Three of the men arrested are aged in their 20s, with one in his 30s and one in his 50s.

Five men have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in a housing estate in Carlow town last year.

The shooting occurred at a house in The Laurels area of the town on December 5th. The intended target was a well-known gangland figure who was visiting the town.

The target, a man in his 30s, escaped injury despite a number of shots being fired. He had travelled to Carlow from Wexford, but was left uninjured. One of the bullets struck the window of a home at The Laurels.

The targeted man had escaped a separate shooting in Tallaght, Dublin two months previously in October 2022.

Three of the men arrested are aged in their 20s, with one in his 30s and one in his 50s. They are being held in garda stations in the southeast of the country following their arrests in counties Carlow, Waterford and Wexford.

Garda investigations are ongoing. In a statement gardaí added: “They (the men) are currently detained at a number of Garda Stations in the southeast under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.”

Following the attempted shooting, Garda Superintendent Aidan Brennan reiterated an appeal for information from the public and added that “no stone” would be left unturned and that the garda investigation would be pursued “doggedly”.