Leaving Cert 2026: Key dates in the coming days, weeks and months

Leaving Certificate results become available to students on Friday (August 21st). After that, there are several other important dates to note.

Candidates in the Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examinations will be afforded an opportunity to view their own marked scripts in the coming days.

Initially, candidates will see their marks included for each component on the portal on Tuesday, August 25th, at noon. The portal will also allow candidates to apply to view their marked scripts and to view their scripts online.

Viewing of most scripts online will be available from 9am on Saturday, August 29th, for 24 hours until 9am on Sunday, August 30th.

This allows candidates to satisfy themselves that the marking scheme has been applied correctly to their work and, in addition to enhancing transparency, is designed to assist candidates in making an informed decision whether to appeal a result in one or more subjects.

With the migration to online marking for most subjects, the process will primarily involve viewing marked PDFs of scripts online via the Candidate Self Service Portal.

In any subject that is manually marked, viewing hard-copy scripts will be facilitated in schools in one of two three-hour sessions on Saturday, August 29th, 9.30am-12.30pm or 2-5pm. Candidates will continue to have access to the published marking schemes, whether the subject was marked on paper or online.

Candidates will also have access to the appeal process. This will follow the SEC appeal procedures and will include an opportunity to view the scripts marked by the examiners. Appeals are open from 10am on Sunday, August 30th, to 5pm on Monday, August 31st.

The appeals process will include further recourse to independent appeals scrutineers, whose role is to check to ensure the correct procedures were followed throughout the appeals process.

The SEC has stated that the intended date for the issue of the appeals process results is Friday, September 25th. Students are advised to visit examinations.ie for more information.

Friday, August 21st

The State Examinations Commission delivers 2026 Leaving Cert results to more than 730 second-level schools, and makes them available through a secure online service at examinations.ie from 10am.

Tuesday, August 25th

An application to view scripts can be made online only on the SEC Student Portal. Students will also have access to the component marks of their various scripts at this time.

Wednesday, August 26th, 2pm

The CAO releases round-one offers to candidates online. Minimum points required for entry to each course will be available on the CAO website. Shortly afterwards, students who are unhappy with a grade they received and wish to view their marked exam scripts may do so online. There is no charge for viewing marked exam scripts. Shortly afterwards, students who wish to appeal the result in one or more subjects can apply online through the SEC Student Portal to do so between these dates.

Tuesday, September 1st, 3pm

Closing date for receipt of acceptance of CAO round-one offers.

Monday, September 7th, 2pm

The CAO makes round-two offers available to applicants online. The minimum points required for entry to each course are released on the CAO website later that day.

Wednesday, September 9th, 3pm

Closing date for receipt of acceptance of CAO round-two offers.

Friday, September 25th

Results of Leaving Cert appeals are released by the SEC to students. Students whose scripts have been upgraded may receive a new offer of a place on a course higher up their CAO order of preference previously offered. The offer may be for the 2026 academic year, but in some cases where there is no capacity to accommodate additional students on a course, the offer may be for a place in the 2027 academic year.