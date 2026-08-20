Iranian man accused of carrying out arson attack at Dublin mosque sent forward for trial

Saeid Khosroabadi has been remanded in custody. Photograph: Tom Tuite

A self-described anti-Islam activist has been sent forward for trial accused of carrying out an arson attack at a mosque and putting lives at risk.

Saeid Khosroabadi (41) was arrested following a fire at the doorway of the Faizan E Madinah Mosque on Talbot Street, Dublin, on June 29th.

It is alleged the Iranian national has told gardaí he was opposed to sharia law in Ireland and did not care if children died in the fire.

Khosroabadi, of Seville Place, Dublin 1, was originally charged with committing arson, causing criminal damage at the mosque.

Bail was denied on July 1st when he was remanded in custody.

Last week he was held further by Cloverhill District Court after Garda Shane Costello brought an additional charge for endangering life in connection with the blaze.

Judge Alan Mitchell noted Khosroabadi replied: “When I fired the door of the mosque, I did not know anyone inside.”

He reappeared before court this week. The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment and the State served Khosroabadi with a book of evidence.

Mitchell granted a return for trial order sending him forward to Dublin Circuit Court where the case is to be listed for mention on October 8th. He was further remanded in custody.

At an earlier hearing, the accused had told the court he was from an Islamic country and had been tortured because “all my life, I said no”.

“I did not accept Islam; I said Islam is not my religion; they wanted to hang me, the radical Islamic religion of Iran. I escaped in 2016 from prison to start a new life,” he said.

A bail hearing was previously told how during Garda interview Khosroabadi said he was “disappointed” the mosque had not burned down.

Khosroabadi is claimed to have told gardaí he hated Islam and called its followers “dirty people”.

Emergency services, including more than 20 firefighters, four engines and gardaí responded after thick smoke engulfed the street.

The premises were safely evacuated with no reported injuries.

Costello told the bail hearing that Khosroabadi’s reply to the arson charge was “I tried to set a mosque on fire. That is what I did, yes”.

The officer described the area as very busy. A witness allegedly heard the same man shout: “I will finish this mosque. I will fire this mosque. I don’t like them to be here.”

People, including children, were inside the mosque when the blaze broke out.