Father of one died from stab wound to the body after incident on Cork street, inquest told

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal stabbing of Oleksandr Zhyvytskyi near Knapp's Square in Cork in March

A 31-year-old father died as a result of a stab wound to the body following an incident on a Cork city street earlier this year, an inquest has heard.

Ukrainian Oleksandr Zhyvytskyi died at his apartment at Camden Court on Knapp’s Square near Carroll’s Quay in Cork City centre on March 16th when he returned there having been stabbed a short time earlier on the street at Knapp’s Square.

Coroner Philip Comyn opened the inquest at Cork City Coroner’s Court on Thursday and read into evidence the findings of State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis that the cause of death was “a stab wound to the trunk”.

The inquest earlier heard evidence of identification of Zhyvytskyi from Garda Eric Stafford, the family liaison officer who had accompanied Zhyvytskyi’s widow Viktoriya Saranchuk to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital on March 17th.

Oleksandr Zhyvytskyi

Sgt Fergus Twomey said a comprehensive investigation file had been forwarded by gardaí to the Director of Public Prosecutions and a person had been charged with Zhyvytskyi’s murder and returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

He said that in light of the fact a person was before the courts in relation to the death, he was seeking an adjournment to allow the criminal proceedings take place before the inquest resumes.

The coroner granted the application and adjourned the matter indefinitely to allow the trial take place. He explained the matter to Zhyvytskyi’s widow, who was in court.

Zhyvytskyi moved to Ireland from Ukraine five years ago and worked as a metal fabricator in Cork, where he lived with Saranchuk and their daughter Yeva, who was just 10 months old when he was stabbed to death.

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of Zhyvytskyi.