PSNI issues new appeal over 1992 ‘sickening sectarian’ murder

The PSNI has made a renewed appeal for information about the murder of Peter McCormack in the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo, Co Down, on November 19th, 1992. Photograph: PSNI

A fresh appeal for information has been made by PSNI detectives investigating a “sickening sectarian attack” in Co Down in which a man was murdered in 1992.

Peter McCormack (42), a Catholic man from Kilcoo, was shot when two gunmen burst into the Thierafurth Inn in the Co Down village at about 9pm on November 19th and opened fire on customers.

Three other customers, including a man (69) who was registered blind, were injured in the attack, attributed to the loyalist paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force.

Det Chief Insp Byrne, from the PSNI legacy investigation branch, said: “Mr McCormack was enjoying a drink in his local pub when he was murdered. The bar was full of customers about to take part in a charity darts match. Peter was an innocent victim of a sickening sectarian attack.

READ MORE

“Police believe that the gunmen made their escape in a grey Ford Orion car that was found abandoned a few miles away from the bar in Tollymore Forest Park. It had been stolen from an address in east Belfast earlier in the day.”

On the 31st anniversary of the attack, detectives are appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of what happened that evening who have not spoken to police previously, or who have any new information, to do so now.

The PSNI has made a renewed appeal for information about the murder of Peter McCormack on November 19th, 1992. Photograph: PSNI

Mr Byrne said: “It is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen. A number of people were involved in Peter’s murder.

“They know who they are and they are going to have to live with that for the rest of their lives. I would appeal directly to them to do the right thing and make a difference to Peter’s family by making themselves known to police.”

Anyone with information can contact detectives on LIBEnquiries@psni.pnn.police.uk.

People can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. – PA