Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pedestrian in Tallaght

Whitestown Way in Tallaght was closed on Sunday morning to allow for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic incident in Tallaght, Dublin in the early hours of Sunday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was fatally injured after colliding with a pedestrian at a roundabout on Whitestown Way at around 2.45am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead and the scene and the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not regarded as life threatening.

A Garda spokesman said Whitestown Way was closed on Sunday morning to allow for an examination of the crash scene by Garda forensic collision investigators.

READ MORE

He appealed to anyone with information, footage from the area at the time or who may have witnessed the collision to contact Tallaght Garda station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.