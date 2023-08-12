GRA no-confidence motion in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris not the only problem confronting chief officer

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is facing a no-confidence vote from the Garda Representative Association which speaks for 11,000 rank-and-file gardaí from a force of just under 14,000 officers. File photograph: PA

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris’s initial five-year contract expires next month but he will remain in situ until June 2025 as the Coalition extended his contract by almost two years back in February.

This week the commissioner was forced to insist he would continue in his role, and see out his extended contract, in the face of a vote of no confidence in him. The Garda Representative Association (GRA), which represents about 11,000 rank-and-file gardaí, in a nearly 14,000-strong force, is putting a motion of no-confidence to its members.

If it is carried, as expected, it will have no legal standing. However, it would be embarrassing for the commissioner if the great majority of the sworn Garda members under his charge collectively express they have no confidence in him.

The Garda Representative Association and Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, which has more than 2,000 members, are both at odds with the commissioner at present on several issues

Perhaps feeling the heat, the commissioner this week — in an interview with Newstalk — felt the need to insist he would not be leaving his job over the matter. The Government has also moved to express its support for him.

READ MORE

The GRA and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (Agsi), which has more than 2,000 members, are both at odds with the commissioner at present on several issues. But while the GRA has decided on a stern course of action it is now clear the Agsi will not be doing the same.

Indeed, both Agsi and the Association of Garda Superintendents (AGS) have told The Irish Times they have never felt the need to take a position on whether their members have confidence or not in the commissioner. Both associations say the matter has never arisen.

The [staff] associations have noted the fact there were 14,750 Garda members in March, 2020, though that number has now dipped below 14,000

Their positions underline how the GRA is out on its own in pursuing the commissioner in the way that it is. That scenario will be seen as a boost, of sorts, for the commissioner who can now claim his management ranks are sticking by him, even though they may have their differences. And it is those differences that are likely to make uncomfortable the remainder of Mr Harris’s term as commissioner. The GRA and Agsi have been vocal in their criticism of Garda numbers being allowed to fall since the pandemic began and the Garda College, Templemore, Co Tipperary, was forced to close. The associations have noted the fact there were 14,750 Garda members in March, 2020, though that number has now dipped below 14,000.

The associations say as numbers have fallen, and demands on policing are ramped up as the population increases, working conditions have become intolerable for many in the force. And they say the fact resignations are increasing — and are set to hit a record estimated 140 this year — is proof that morale is so low it is driving gardaí from their jobs.

The rosters dispute is also dragging on and as the commissioner remains committed to moving to new rosters that row has the potential to run and become worse

While recruitment has recommenced, it is likely to be at least another 12 months before the strength of the force has increased in any notable way.

The rosters dispute is also dragging on and as the commissioner remains committed to moving to new rosters that row has the potential to run and become worse. There is growing anger in the force over the record numbers of members suspended while allegations of wrongdoing, up to and including serious criminality, against them are investigated in a process that often takes years.

The Agsi and AGS are clearly unwilling to join colleagues in the GRA in pursuing the commissioner with targeted industrial relations tactics. But the remainder of the commissioner’s term is likely to remain bumpy as the rosters dispute rumbles on and Garda numbers look set to take a long time to rebuild after the pandemic.