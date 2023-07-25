Government approves nomination of 10 new District Court judges

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore, a High Court judge, has been appointed to the Court of Appeal. Photograph: Nigel Stripe

The Government has approved the nomination of 10 District Court judges and the appointment of Mr Justice Brian O’Moore, a High Court judge, to the Court of Appeal.

Educated at Trinity College Dublin, Mr Justice O’Moore was called to the Bar in 1984 and was appointed as judge of the High Court in December 2019.

The vacancy in the Court of Appeal arose following the appointment of Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly to the Supreme Court in June.

The nominated District Court judges are: Nicola Jane Andrews (barrister); Monika Leech (barrister); Stephanie Coggans (solicitor); Fiona Brennan (solicitor); Catherine Hayden (solicitor); Philip O’Leary (solicitor); Michael Ramsey (barrister); Adrian Harris (solicitor); William Aylmer (solicitor); and Michael Connellan jnr (solicitor).

The Government said on Tuesday that eight of the 10 nominations to the District Court arose because of its investment in additional judges following the work of the judicial planning working group.

“These eight judicial positions are the latest posts to be created as a result of the Government’s commitment to invest in the justice sector and will see the number of District Court judges increase from 63 to 71,” it said.

“Two judicial vacancies arose due to the retirement of Judge Mary Emer Larkin on May 21st and Judge Dermot Simms on May 29th of 2023.

“The Government has taken the necessary steps to formally advise President Higgins of the nomination in accordance with constitutional practice.”