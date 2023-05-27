Crime & Law

Man arrested after cannabis valued at almost €4m seized in north Co Dublin

Suspect (20s) held for questioning after 207kg of drug discovered when vehicle intercepted in Balbriggan on Friday

Gardaí seized cannabis worth an estimated €3.9 million in Dublin on Friday. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Olivia Kelleher
Sat May 27 2023 - 10:21

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of cannabis herb and resin with an estimated street value of almost €4 million in north Co Dublin.

An Garda Síochána said as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime, personnel attached to the force’s National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, carried out an operation.

A vehicle was intercepted in the Balbriggan area shortly after 7pm on Friday. When it was searched, 187kg of cannabis herb and 30kg of cannabis resin was seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the seizure and brought to a north Dublin garda station for questioning under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. He can be held for up to seven days.

A Garda spokesman said the drugs, valued at an estimated €3.92 million, would be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and that investigations are ongoing.

