Man (30s) in ‘serious but stable’ condition following assault in Dublin

A man is being treated for serious injuries in hospital following an assault in Templeogue, south Dublin, on Wednesday.

Gardaí have appealed for information after the victim, aged in his 30s, was discovered with injuries by a passerby on the Templeogue Road at about 1am.

He was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital where he is currently in a serious but stable condition.

“Gardaí in Terenure are investigating this assault and are appealing to the public for information,” they said on Thursday.

“Any person who may have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Gardaí.”

Road users with camera footage travelling through Templeogue village between midnight and 1am are also asked to make this available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Terenure Garda station on 01 6666400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.