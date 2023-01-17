Man arrested for questioning over murder of man (39) in Co Armagh

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder. Photograph: EPA

A man has been arrested over the murder of a father of four in Co Armagh.

The body of Shane Whitla was found in Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday night.

The 39-year-old had been shot a number of times.

A police spokesperson said he was arrested on Tuesday morning, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Police have also reiterated their appeal for anyone with information about Mr Whitla’s murder to contact them on 101. – PA