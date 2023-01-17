Crime & Law

Man arrested for questioning over murder of man (39) in Co Armagh

Father-of-four Shane Whitla was shot dead at a park in Lurgan on Thursday

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder. Photograph: EPA

Tue Jan 17 2023 - 10:28

A man has been arrested over the murder of a father of four in Co Armagh.

The body of Shane Whitla was found in Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday night.

The 39-year-old had been shot a number of times.

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A police spokesperson said he was arrested on Tuesday morning, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Police have also reiterated their appeal for anyone with information about Mr Whitla’s murder to contact them on 101. – PA

