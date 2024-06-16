Online racist abuse of sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke roundly condemned

Sport Against Racism Ireland (SARI) has condemned online abuse of Ireland’s European Champion sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke.

The group said it was “appalled but unsurprised that one of Ireland’s magnificent young athletes, who gave the nation such joy at last week’s European Athletic Championships in Rome, has suffered racial abuse online”.

“This is another wake-up call for our legislators and those who govern Irish sport,” the organisation, which works to challenge discrimination and promote inclusion through sport, said in a statement.

Its remarks come after Adeleke’s coach said she was in a “dark place” after being targeted by online racist abuse following her recent success, her coach has said.

Adeleke won mixed 4x400m relay gold, women’s 4x400m relay silver and individual 400m silver in Rome at the European Championships this week and is set to compete for Ireland at the Paris Olympics.

But the 21-year-old from Tallaght has been impacted by online abuse, her coach, Edrick Floreál said.

Speaking on Q102′s Weekend Sports Breakfast, Floreál, who has coached Adeleke since her move to the University of Texas in 2021, said comments online “really affected her, that her own people said negative things about her being an Irishwoman or not”.

“I think that’s probably the most pain I’ve seen her have. She was really in a dark place when she read those things on the internet. She doesn’t cry ever, so when she cries it’s like, oh my God, so that bothered her more than I ever thought and I just let her handle it,” he said.

Floreál said he advised Adeleke that “this is part of the deal, being who you are, attracting the attention you are attracting, that’s part of the deal, it comes with the territory, you can’t have one without the other and you’re going to have to accept it for what it is and deal with it and continue to train and perform”.

Responding to the interview by Adeleke’s coach, Taoiseach Simon Harris urged the athlete to not let “online cowards” affect her.

In a post on X, Harris said Adeleke is “not only a world-class champion, she is a world-class person”.

“You have inspired a nation this week, especially young girls & boys. You are class, so please do not let online cowards bring you down. You are Ireland and Ireland could not be more proud of you,” he said. However, the post has since been removed from the platform.

SARI said that it has “little confidence that institutional Ireland will set about tackling this threat to the wellness of our society in anything like the profound manner needed,” the statement said.

Signs of “increased racism and an underlying hostility toward Ireland becoming a more diverse society” had been evident in recent times, according to the group.

“It’s through training and education that minds can be informed and hearts opened. SARI specialises in this work but to meet a growing need requires resourcing. This should be led by Government but supported by all commercial interests that sponsor sport,” it said.

The abuse Adeleke had faced this week was “just reflective of what a great many in our society are dealing with on a daily basis”.