Man arrested after alleged threats to damage direct provision hotel

Gardaí took up position outside the hotel on Thursday to monitor the planned protest. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man has been arrested in Co Kildare as part of a Garda investigation into alleged threats to cause damage to a hotel in the county now being used to house international protection applicants.

The events under investigation took place at the Abbey Hotel, Stanhope St, Athy, on Monday, it is understood. Foreign nationals applying for international protection were moved into the hotel this week. A protest by a group of people opposed to the hotel being used for asylum seekers is planned for Thursday evening.

The man arrested, who is in his 30s, is understood to be among those objecting to the hotel complex being used as a direct provision centre.

Gardaí confirmed a man in his 30s was arrested in Athy “as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged threats to cause criminal damage” to a property in the town on Monday. It added “a report was made to gardaí after a man entered a residential property on Stanhope Street in Athy and engaged in alleged threatening behaviour”.

A Garda inquiry was initiated on foot of that report and on Thursday morning the man in his 30s was arrested. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Kildare Garda station and can be held for up to 24 hours without charge.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said families are being housed in the Abbey Hotel complex as well as some single women and children. It is understood there are 94 places in the complex, which will be operating as a direct provision centre for at least the next seven weeks.

On Thursday afternoon gardaí took up position outside the hotel as part of a local policing plan to monitor the protest. Garda sources said the policing plan in Athy, as well as those at a number of other locations in Dublin and Kildare on Thursday, had been put in place to ensure peaceful protests.