Two men remain in custody after Hotel Killarney knife attack

Two men remain in custody in Killarney on Monday and investigations are ongoing into a knife attack in Hotel Killarney on Park Road, which has been operating as a direct provision centre. A number of people received non-life-threatening knife injuries in the incident on Sunday night. The two men in custody, both in their 30s, are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Local representatives as well as the town’s long-established asylum seeker and refugee initiative say the town cannot cope with the numbers of asylum seekers and refugees it is being asked to accommodate. The town’s main industry, tourism, is at real risk, councillors believe.

Four men have been hospitalised with two of those stabbed taken to Cork University Hospital. Two others have been taken University Hospital Kerry in Tralee. A number of minor injuries were attended to at the scene.

The two men in custody were arrested at the scene on Sunday night.

Several emergency vehicles, including garda cars, vans and ambulances, attended the public order incident that broke out in the hotel shortly after 8.30pm on New Year’s Day.

At one point, five ambulances were at the scene and one remained until 11pm last night, an eyewitness said. Gardaí remained at the hotel throughout the night.

Several hotel staff would not enter the building on Monday morning over fears for their safety, people familiar with the situation said.

Half of the 400 direct provision applicants in the hotel are males.

KASI, the 22-year-old immigrant support centre that works with asylum seekers and refugees in Killarney and the wider area, has expressed serious concern about the concentration of so many people in one hotel.

The hotel was turned into a direct provision centre without any of the usual consultation with local representatives or with KASI.

The organisation is already looking after 400 asylum seekers in Killarney in three long-established centres – Linden House, Atlas House and Park Lodge.

The arrival of 400 more living “under one roof” had placed a huge burden on their services. The KASI drop-in advice centre is also dealing with 3,000 Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Killarney since March.

Some 16 different nationalities are concentrated in Hotel Killarney, about half of whom are male, which KASI believes is not an ideal model.

At the same time, up to 100 mostly men classified as Ukrainian refugees are in a hostel at the rear of the hotel.

“We don’t have the services – health, education or other services – to deal with such numbers. It is putting enormous strain on the town,” the spokeswoman for KASI said.

Much of the problem in Hotel Killarney rests with how long it is taking to process applications, KASI believes.

The hotel was at the centre of controversy in October after it emerged the authorities planned to remove Ukrainian women and children who had arrived in Killarney in March and transfer them to Co Mayo to make room for more male direct provision applicants.

After local protests and action by KASI and Kerry County Council, alternative hotel accommodation was sourced for the Ukrainian refugees and their children in other hotels in the town.

A local resident, who asked not to be named, said people in the Park Road area are “living in fear”.

“No one walks alone here after 10pm at night,” the man said.

Others familiar with the situation say there have been a number of other incidents in the Park Road area.

Before Christmas, gardaí were called to intervene following a clash between a small number of males, including some residents from Hotel Killarney and another refugee/asylum seeker premises in the New Street/Beech Road area. It is understood the dispute was caused by political differences.

Cllr Niall O’Callaghan, a town centre hotelier and member of Kerry County Council, said there was huge concern in Killarney for the whole tourism industry and the town’s reputation. Hundreds of comments were posted on social media overnight and his phone has not stopped with angry locals calling for action, he said.

“It is time for our Government TDs, particularly Brendan Griffin and Norma Foley, to step up to the mark on this and intervene with the Minister for Justice Simon Harris on behalf of Killarney. We in Killarney have spent hard years building our reputation as a leading tourist destination and we are watching it being dismantled,” he said.

Local councillor Donal Grady has called for those involved in committing the violent incident in the hotel to be deported.

“Six ambulances attended the scene last night leaving the rest of the county bare. There was a crash in Barradubh during the incident where the ambulance had to come from Cork. This is not good enough,” he said.

Mr Grady said Killarney’s good name was “in the gutter” due to Government policy in placing so many in the hotel. The town did not have the resources to cope with so many unvetted individuals, he said.

“They’re here as asylum seekers fleeing war yet causing disruption here. The people of Killarney are living in fear,” Mr Grady said.

On Sunday night, the Garda Press Office said both gardaí and emergency services were called to the hotel shortly after 8.30pm on New Year’s Day.