Man receives serious head injuries in assault at Dublin Luas stop

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition in hospital following an assault at a Luas stop in Dublin city centre on Sunday night.

The serious assault took place at George’s Dock shortly before 9pm. A man received serious head injuries and was taken to the Mater Hospital where he remains in a critical condition, gardaí said on Monday evening.

Luas red line services were disrupted for several hours as investigations took place. A technical examination of the scene was conducted by gardaí on Monday morning

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the George’s Dock/Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and surrounding areas between 7pm and 9.30pm on Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01-6668000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.