Man in critical condition after being beaten up in Dublin on Sunday morning

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred on Main Street, Mulhuddart Village, Co. Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted during an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred on Main Street, Mulhuddart Village, Co. Dublin.

The man in his thirties received serious head injuries and was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was there on Sunday morning between 4am and 5am and who may have footage (including dashcam) to make that footage available to them.

Gardaí are particularly seeking information in relation to a dark-coloured jeep which was seen in the area before and after this assault.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.