Lift-off: initiative aimed at boosting leadership skills launches

More than 300 people from across business, sport and voluntary organisations gathered for a conference on Wednesday to celebrate the launch of a new initiative aimed at improving leadership skills in the Republic.

Organisations including AIB, CPL Resources, ESB, Musgrave Group and Vodafone are among the founding partners of Leading Ireland’s Future Together (Lift).

Lift has been set-up by Joanne Hession, chief executive of the Entrepreneurs Academy, Sonya Lennon, fashion designer, broadcaster and businesswoman and David Hession, a solicitor and international accreditation expert.

Its primary aim is to recognise good leadership across the State.

“Our goal is to strengthen the culture of leadership for the benefit of all on our island,” said Ms Hession.

Speakers at the event in Dublin on Wednesday included Dr John Maxwell, internationally renowned expert in leadership.

“Lift is calling on the people of Ireland to join with this initiative and to individually focus on how we lead in our own lives,” said Ms Hession.

“We have 24 founding partners and a network of friends already on board representing over 1.2 million people. They are the engine that will make Lift a success, by starting volunteer peer learning roundtable discussions - in their businesses, at home, in schools, sports clubs and community groups,” she added.