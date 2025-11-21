Strike action at Carroll’s meats suspended for talks

Striking Siptu members at the Carroll's plant in Tullamore. The union and management have agreed to meet for talks.

Strike action by Siptu at Tullamore based packaged meats and ready meals supplier Carroll’s Cuisine has been suspended after the management at the company and union officials agreed to meet for talks next week.

More than 100 production line workers at the firm had been striking in pursuit of union recognition as well as higher pay and improved conditions.

The management at the plant which is part of the privately owned Sofina Foods Group which operates 44 plants and employs 13,000 people internationally, has previously dealt with an internally organised staff representative group.

After the start of a third 12 hour stoppage at the plant, however, agreement was reached on the holding of talks to resolve the issues involved and a fourth day of strike action, scheduled for Saturday, was deferred.

“Today’s movement by management to agree to talks with a focus on reaching an agreement and indicating a willingness to recognise the nnion as representing their workforce is a major step forward,” said Siptu’s manufacturing divisional organiser, Neil McGowan.

“We still have a long way to go, but we are hopeful that a collective agreement dealing with all outstanding issues in relation to pay, annual-leave entitlements, sick-pay and other conditions for workers can be secured in the near future.

“While the suspension of the stoppage acknowledges management’s new willingness to engage with our Union, the dispute is not settled.

“These talks will focus on the staff’s long-standing demands for fair wages and clear recognition of their right to be represented by a trade union.”