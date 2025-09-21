Trump’s H-1B visa fee prompts emergency guidance from companies

US President Donald Trump and his commerce secretary Howard Lutnick at the signing of an executive order imposing a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Sweeping changes to the H-1B foreign worker visa scheme relied on by US tech groups left companies at the weekend rushing to ensure thousands of employees around the globe do not trigger hefty new fees.

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation that would introduce a $100,000 application fee for the visa, but did not clarify whether the change would apply to existing H1-B holders.

Companies including Amazon and Microsoft issued emergency guidance to employees, urging H-1B holders not to leave the country until the new rules were clarified. They also asked staff currently overseas to return to the US before measures entered force on Sunday.

The two technology giants had more than 15,000 H-1B visas approved in the most recent fiscal year, according to the US department of homeland security.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment. Microsoft declined to comment.

JPMorgan, the largest US bank by assets, also advised its staff on H-1B visas not to travel outside the US for now, according to a person familiar with the matter. JPMorgan declined to comment.

Goldman Sachs said in a memo to employees holding the visas that they should be “exercising caution around international travel”.

Fragomen, an immigration law firm that processes many H1-B visas, advised its clients with approved H-1B petitions or visas to return to the US by Sunday.

The White House on Saturday sought to clarify the scope of the changes amid the confusion.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the one-off fee would apply only to new applicants, not current H1-B holders or those renewing. She added that the new fees would only kick in in the next cycle.

“Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter,” she wrote on X.

“H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would.”

Her comments appeared to differ from those offered by commerce secretary Howard Lutnick on Friday, who said the fee would be applied annually.

The director of US citizenship and immigration services, Joseph Edlow, wrote to staff on Saturday ordering immigration officers to “ensure that their decisions are consistent” with the clarified terms.

A White House spokesperson said the move aimed to encourage companies to hire American workers, and give certainty to those hiring foreigners.

About 400,000 H-1B applications were approved last year, with the majority being made for people to renew their visas.

Silicon Valley relies heavily on H-1B visas to hire engineers, scientists and coders from overseas. The non-immigrant visa is also widely used by specialist industries, including accountancy firms and healthcare companies

Prominent members of Trump’s coalition have previously expressed support for the H-1B programme, including his largest donor Elon Musk. But others such as former White House strategist Steve Bannon have called for the scheme to be abolished so that American workers are protected.

Garry Tan, chief executive of the start-up incubator Y Combinator, said in a post on X that the decision by Mr Trump was a mistake that “kneecaps start-ups” and represented a “massive gift to every overseas tech hub” including Vancouver and Toronto in Canada.

“In the middle of an AI arms race, we’re telling builders to build elsewhere. We need American Little Tech to win – not $100K toll booths,” Mr Tan added.

Goldy Hyder, president of the business council of Canada, said the country should “redouble efforts to attract the skilled workers we desperately need”.

Toronto-based Alex Tapscott, managing director of the digital asset group at Ninepoint Partners, said the US visa changes could help Canada become a preferred destination for global talent.

“America’s loss can be Canada’s gain,” he said.

Indian nationals make up the majority of H-1B recipients. India’s external affairs ministry said in a statement the visa change was “likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families”.

“The government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities.”

The ministry said the global exchange of talent had “contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India.”

The Indian government late on Saturday advised all its missions to extend all possible help to Indian nationals travelling back to the US in the next 24 hours or so. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025