More Irish firms sticking with diversity policies, EY survey suggests

More companies in Ireland are persisting with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies than is generally the case internationally according to the latest EY CEO Outlook research, which surveyed 1,200 executives globally, including 40 chief executives from major firms in Ireland.

More than 80 per cent of the Irish executives who participated suggested they were continuing with existing DEI policies or expanding them compared with 75 per cent of respondents internationally.

Many big US companies have rolled back on, altered or renamed DEI policies in recent months as a result of pressure from the Trump administration, with firms concerned about government contracts, the potential for legal actions or demands for detailed information on the administration of programmes.

Many household names including IBM, Warner Brothers and Victoria’s Secret have changed employment, reporting or procurement policies in recent weeks, according to reports. These had been previously given prominence by the firms.

The authors of the EY report suggest the approach has been different in Ireland, where inclusion remains “foundational” to businesses intend on “building trust, retaining top talent and unlocking better performance across diverse teams”.

They recommend companies here stay ahead of new regulation coming down the line due to European Union directives and other legal moves by moving to audit pay equity, transparency and inclusivity.

Deirdre Malone, head of employment law at EY Ireland said, however, a majority of firms still see their DEI policies as “a source of resilience and competitive advantage”.

The survey found that uncertainty over tariffs and the wider global trade environment had impacted on the timing of business decision planning at 90 per cent of the Irish firms whose chief executives participated.

More than half, 57 per cent, said the geopolitical disruption currently being experienced is the greatest single threat to economic growth.

Forty per cent said the development and expansion of AI systems was a key priority for their companies, while another 40 per cent said they were increasing spending in the area.