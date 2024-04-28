Delays in work permits causing problems in Cork, say Indian nurses

The Immigration Service office on Burgh Quay. an immigration specialist at Dublin based law firm Lewis Silkin says any move to introduce visa requirements for those travelling from South Africa to work in Ireland will have a significant impact on companies who have ramped up recruitment there in recent years. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Growing delays to the renewals of residence permits required by those who come here to live from outside the European Union (EU) are causing considerable problems for thousands of workers and their families in Cork city, according to a group representing Indian nurses in the region.

The group says about 9,000 non-EU citizens are working in the area but delays of between four to six months for the appointments required for renewals are preventing people taking up or changing jobs and hampering family reunification efforts and citizenship applications as well as hindering those who want to travel, sometimes for family emergencies.

They want to see the online renewals system they say has been successfully rolled out in the Dublin region extended to Cork city or greater flexibility shown with regard to the centres where appointments are scheduled as much of the wider region is unaffected by the delays.

“The problem is that there is only one centre in Cork City and so there the backlog is massive,” says Janet Baby Joseph, president of the Cork Indian Nurses association.

“We have approached local TDs who have said they will raise the issue in the Dáil but the extending the online system used in Dublin and allowing people to have their appointments outside of the city could help start to address the situation very quickly,” she says.

Renewals in the Dublin area are handled by the Immigration Service while those in the rest of the country are overseen by An Garda Síochána who were approached for comment.

Separately, an immigration specialist at Dublin based law firm Lewis Silkin says any move to introduce visa requirements for those travelling from South Africa to work in Ireland will have a significant impact on companies who have ramped up recruitment there in recent years.

Just 3 per cent of work permits granted to people coming from outside the EU in the opening months of this year, 326 of 9,832 went to South Africans but the country has become a source of particular skills that are in short supply in the Irish construction and infrastructure sectors.

The Cabinet, however, is to discuss ending visa-free travel from the country three years after it was reintroduced as it is believed people from other countries, including Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo have been using South African passports to sidestep immigration requirements.

“The process at the moment of obtaining the permits required for South Africans to come and work here takes about 10 weeks on average but if you add visa requirements to that it could take an additional eight weeks to that process. There might be additional support required and so it all becomes a more onerous task and a less attractive one for companies who need these skills and have invested in their efforts to hire South African nationals,” says Declan Groarke, senior associate at Lewis Silkin.

“These are skilled people like engineers and electrical engineers and there is a traditional labour market shortage that needs to be filled. The Department of Enterprise is one thing to try to address that market shortage but this could actually work against us in many ways,” he says.