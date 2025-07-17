Ukraine overhauls government to boost defence production and ties with US

Ukraine appointed a new prime minister as part of its biggest government reshuffle in nearly 3½ years of full-scale war with Russia, as Nato’s top commander said additional Patriot air defence systems would be sent to Kyiv “as quickly as possible”.

Parliament in Kyiv approved a new cabinet led by Yulia Svyrydenko, who as economy minister was praised in April for finalising a deal to give the US priority access to Ukraine’s rare earths and other natural resources and to form a joint fund for postwar reconstruction.

“Our government sets its course toward a Ukraine that stands firm on its own foundations – military, economic and social. My key goal is real, positive results that every Ukrainian will feel in daily life,” said Ms Svyrydenko (39).

“War leaves no room for delay ... Our priorities for the first six months are clear: reliable supply for the army, expansion of domestic weapons production and boosting the technological strength of our defence forces. This same urgency must apply to the economy as we make every effort to support Ukrainian entrepreneurs.”

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent and then Ukrainian first deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko signing the mineral resources agreement. Photograph: US Treasury Department/X

She pledged to bring about “comprehensive deregulation, an end to unlawful pressure on business, acceleration of large-scale privatisation” and a “full audit of public spending” which has echoes of the department of government efficiency created by tech billionaire Elon Musk for the administration of US president Donald Trump.

“Building our own strength. More weapons production. Deregulation. Closer co-operation with partners. Justice. Digitalisation. Better care for our heroes and their families. These are key priorities ... for the new government,” said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Outgoing prime minister Denys Shmyhal (49) was named as minister for defence. Svitlana Hrynchuk (39) moves from being minister for the environment to minister for energy, replacing Herman Halushchenko (52), who becomes minister for justice.

Analysts said Ms Svyrydenko’s contacts with the Trump administration are important at a time when Ukraine’s relations with the Trump administration are both vital and delicate.

Mr Zelenskiy also announced that Olha Stefanishyna, a deputy prime minister responsible for Euro-Atlantic integration, would be Kyiv’s new ambassador to Washington.

Ukraine hopes the US will increase pressure on the Kremlin to end its invasion after Mr Trump pledged this week to send more arms to Kyiv via Nato and to slap “severe” tariffs on Russian trade unless Moscow sought peace within 50 days.

Switzerland said it had been informed by Washington that scheduled arrival of five Patriot systems between 2026-2028 would be delayed after the US decided to “reprioritise the delivery of Patriot systems to support Ukraine.”

Germany and other Nato states are expected to send Patriots to Ukraine and receive replacements from the US.

Top Nato commander Alexus Grynkewich said “preparations are under way” to deliver Patriots “as quickly as possible” to Ukraine.