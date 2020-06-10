Stobart Air to resume international flights from July

Stobart Air is to resume its international flight schedule from July 14th, starting with its routes between Dublin and Edinburgh and Glasgow.

But passengers will have to wear a face covering on board, will be encouraged to remain seated and in flight services will be suspended to limit interaction between cabin crew and passengers due to the the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The airline, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional service, will also introduce new boarding procedures, and will implement enhanced deep cleaning and disinfecting of aircraft between flights.

Flights from Dublin-Edinburgh and Dublin-Glasgow will facilitate essential travel, with further services resuming on a phased basis across August and September. Flights between Dublin and Aberdeen, Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford and Manchester will resume from August 1st, as will routes between Cork and Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Edinburgh.

“While the impact of Covid-19 has resulted in an unprecedented reduction in passenger demand across the aviation industry globally, Stobart Air is committed to providing essential connectivity between Ireland, and the UK and Europe into the future, in line with Government guidance,” said Andy Jolly, managing director of Stobart Air.

“Covid-19 has instilled widespread uncertainty globally. Passengers can be assured that enhanced health and safety measures in line with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) guidance are now in place to protect them, our staff, and our airline partners.”