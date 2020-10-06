Stellwagen Group to rebrand as Seraph Aviation Group

Dublin-headquartered aviation asset manager Stellwagen Group has announced that it is to rebrand as Seraph Aviation Group.

The company is a provider of aircraft management services, offering a broad range of aircraft and lease management services to customers in the airline, manufacturing and finance sectors. The rebrand will take effect from Tuesday.

Following the announcement of the buyout of the group’s majority shareholder and the backing received from significant institutional investors, ECN Capital, SPF Investment Management, Almada and Medalist Partners, Seraph Aviation Group said it will continue to implement its existing strategy.

It said this would be focused on the core competencies of its aircraft management servicing, capital management and aviation financing platform, supported by technology developed by its sister company Aerlytix.

Seraph Aviation Group CEO David Butler said: “The new brand and identity is an exciting milestone for the company.

“We are delighted to demonstrate and highlight our expertise to the market by combining the unique blend of Aviation Management Services and Capital Management under Seraph Aviation Group.

“This provides current and potential customers with a compelling offering under an integrated platform.”

With headquarters in Dublin, Seraph Aviation Group has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, London, England and Seoul, South Korea.