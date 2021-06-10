State ready to issue 1m Covid certs for international travel

The State is “ready” to issue around one million travel certificates to Irish people who have registered for vaccination, according to Minister of State, Ossian Smith.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the European Commission Representation in Ireland on the EU digital Covid certificate, meant to restore freedom of movement in the bloc, Mr Smith confirmed the Republic would adopt the system on July 19th.

The minister said the State was “ready at the moment” to issue one million vaccination certificates to people who registered through the Health Services Executive portal.

Mr Smith noted that the Government had details of a further 1.3 million people vaccinated by their GPs.

The certificates will be issued by email and should be available to download, he said.

The EU digital Covid certificate will allow freedom of movement for anyone who is vaccinated, tested negative, or recovered from the virus.

Mr Smith explained that there were effectively three certificates – verifying vaccination, recovery or negative tests. He said that the Government was working with laboratories on developing certificates that will confirm negative tests.

Covid-19 has not ended EU citizens’ right to free movement with the bloc, members of the European Parliament told the same conference. Speaking at the on-line gathering, Dutch member of the European Parliament, Sophie in ’t Veld, stressed that “every European citizen” had the right to free movement.

“That right has not disappeared because of Covid,” she said. The MEP added that she hoped the certificate would encourage member states to end the conflicting patchwork of travel rules in the bloc.

Irish MEP Billy Kelleher said that once the Republic adopted the certificate on July 19th, it should allow travel for Europeans in and out of the State.

“We do not want to see any additional barriers for people wanting to leave or people coming in. We should treat all European citizens in a fair and equitable manner,” he argued.