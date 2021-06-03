Aer Lingus seeks five-year pay freeze from workers

Aer Lingus wants to freeze workers’ pay for five years while it is proposing sharp cuts in rates paid to new cabin and crew staff.

Unions and management began talks on further cuts at Aer Lingus last week as the airline continues to grapple with the impact of tough Government Covid travel curbs.

The company has told trade unions Siptu and Fórsa that it wants to freeze pay until 2026, cut sick pay and introduce reduced rates for new cabin and ground-crew staff.

According to a report in Industrial Relations News, confirmed by union sources, any new ground crew it hires will start on the living wage of €12.30 an hour.

New cabin crew will start on €23,262 a-year, against the current €25,973, while extra points will be added to their payscale.