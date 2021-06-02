Ryanair seeks to recruit cabin crew amid expansion outside Ireland

Ryanair is hiring cabin crew for its operations across Europe through its agent Crewlink.

The Irish airline confirmed this week that it is expanding flights everywhere bar the Republic as Covid-19 travel restrictions ease and governments press ahead with vaccinations.

Crewlink said on Wednesday that it was recruiting for cabin crew positions for Ryanair “across Europe” and invited candidates to virtual interviews.

The Dublin-based agent noted that it is the recruitment partner for Ryanair Holdings, which includes Ryanair DAC, Ryanair UK, Buzz, Lauda Europe and Malta Air.

Doubling capacity

Ryanair confirmed on Tuesday that it was doubling seat capacity across Europe to 1.3 million a week from this week.

The airline hopes to fly four million passengers and believes that could increase to between seven and nine million next month.

The Dublin-based carrier said it was recovering strongly across Europe, except the Republic, where the hotel quarantine continue to deter travellers.

Figures from Bank of America’s sky tracker show seat sales for flights within Europe increasing while consumers are showing renewed interest in airline websites.

The Government has pledged to begin reopening international travel from July 19th, when it will introduce the EU’s digital Covid certificates, meant to restore freedom of movement following the pandemic.

However, the Republic’s tough travel restrictions, including hotel quarantines for travellers from the US and several EU member states, remain in place for now.