Ryanair to cut 3,000 pilots and cabin crew, and slash pay over Covid-19

Ryanair has said it plans to cut 3,000 mainly pilot and cabin crew jobs, implement pay cuts of up to 20 per cent, and close a number of aircraft bases across Europe as it continues to grapple with the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business.

The airline said the grounding of all flights from mid-March until at least July, as well as the “distorted state aid landscape in Europe”, meant the recovery of passenger demand and pricing will take at least two years, until summer 2022 “at the earliest”.

“The Ryanair airlines will shortly notify their trade unions about its restructuring and job loss program, which will commence from July 2020,” it said in a trading update to investors. “These plans will be subject to consultation but will affect all Ryanair airlines.”

Ryanair currently employs about 17,000 people, of whom 5,500 are pilots, while another 9,000 are employed as cabin crew.

Job cuts and pay cuts will also be extended to head office and back office teams. Group chief executive Michael O’Leary, whose pay was cut by 50 per cent for April and May, has now agreed to extend this for the remainder of the financial year to March 2021.

Due to EU government flight restrictions, Ryanair said it expects to operate less than 1 per cent of its scheduled flying program in April, May and June. Traffic of less than 150,000 passengers will be 99.5 per cent behind the quarterly budget of 42.4 million passengers.

While some return to flight services is expected in the second quarter, Ryanair expects to carry no more than 50 per cent of its original traffic target of 44.6 million in the period.

For the full year ended March 2021, Ryanair now expects to carry less than 100 million passengers, more than 35 per cent below its original 154 million target.

When scheduled flights return in Europe, Ryanair said it expects traffic on reduced flight schedules will be stimulated by significant price discounting, and below cost selling from flag carriers with “huge state aid war chests”.

“These lower fares will require aggressive airport price incentives to encourage passengers to travel,” the airline said.

“Ryanair continues to call on EU governments to cut passenger taxes, airport taxes, and departure taxes on an industry wide basis as a better alternative to selective state aid doping for flag carriers.

“When Ryanair returns to meaningful flying from July, the competitive landscape in Europe will be distorted by unprecedented volumes of state aid from some EU Governments to their national airlines.”

The airline said such activity was in breach of EU rules, and that it would challenge the bailouts in EU Courts to “protect fair competition in Europe’s aviation market”.

Ryanair also said it was in active negotiations with both Boeing and Laudamotion’s A320 lessors to cut the number of planned aircraft deliveries over the next two years.

In terms of outlook, Ryanair said that given the uncertain duration of the Covid-19 crisis, and a slower return to “normal” flight services, it cannot provide any financial guidance for its full year ending March 2021.

The group expects to report a net loss of over €100 million in the first quarter, with further losses in the second quarter (peak summer) due to the substantial decline in traffic arising from Covid-19 fleet groundings.

Ryanair entered the crisis with almost €4 billion in cash, and said it would continue to “actively manage” these resources to ensure it can survive the pandemic, and “return to lower fare flight schedules as soon as possible”.