Ryanair plans to restore 40% of flights from July 1st

Ryanair plans to restore 40 per cent of flight schedules from July 1st, the airline said on Tuesday.

The Irish carrier announced that flights on 90 per cent of its route network would be restored, with schedules returning to about 40 per cent of previous capacity. This means fewer flights will be flown on routes than was the case prior to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The airline said this was subject to governments lifting travel bans within the EU, and public health measures being put in place in airports.

“Ryanair will operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights, restoring 90 per cent of its pre-Covid-19 route network,” the airline said.

The airline said that it would encourage passengers to wear face masks, take temperature checks at airports, check-in fewer bags and download boarding passes to smart phones.

Crew will wear face masks while Ryanair will limit on-board service to pre-packed snacks. And there will be no queuing for toilets with access made available upon request

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair Designated Activity Company, declared that it was time to get Europe flying again after a four-month lockdown.

“Ryanair will work closely with public health authorities to ensure that these flights comply, where possible, with effective measures to limit the spread of Covid-19,” he said.