Ryanair pilots’ strike to go ahead despite both sides agreeing to meet

A pilots’ strike at Ryanair is likely to go ahead on Thursday even though both sides are likely to meet the day before.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) employed by Ryanair plan to strike on Thursday July 12th in a dispute over seniority, possibly disrupting thousands of holidaymakers at the Republic’s airports.

Both sides appeared willing to meet on Wednesday after Ialpa, part of trade union Fórsa, accepted an invitation to talks from the airline.

However, a Fórsa statement said that the union “expects that Thursday’s scheduled industrial action will go ahead”.

A deadlock over a meeting venue that prevented the two sides from coming together appeared to be broken when Ryanair offered to meet in Dublin Airport.

Fórsa-Ialpa had demanded a neutral venue while the airline wanted to meet at its offices in Swords.