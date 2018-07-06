IAG goes to next LEVEL in France

Level’s first flight out of Paris

IAG’s new low cost carrier LEVEL’s first flight from Paris Orly takes off to Montreal at 6.45pm on July 6th.

The inaugural French flight on International Airlines Group’s (IAG) longhaul low cost airline brand will arrive into Montreal at 9.30pm (local time) with more than 300 passengers on board a new Airbus A330-200. Flights to Montreal will operate three times a week and tomorrow Level will commence its four per week service to Guadeloupe.

Fares start from €99 one way and tickets are on sale at flylevel.com.

Willie Walsh, IAG’s chief executive said: “We’re delighted to start flying from our second European city. LEVEL is performing really well and ahead of our expectations in all markets.”

Uber on London probation

Following complaints about service and a threatened suspension Uber has won a probationary license to operate in London following Transport for London’s (TfL) rejection last September .

At that time, a court ruling found Uber failed to report serious criminal offences and carry out background checks on drivers.

Uber’s chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has since pledged to “make things right”, with his proposed changes deemed sufficient.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I believe everyone must play by the same rules, no matter how big or powerful they are. Uber has been put on probation – their 15-month licence has a clear set of conditions that TfL will thoroughly monitor and enforce.”

Intercontinental’s 1,000th hotel

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) has opened its 1,000th property in the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa region, located on the Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc.

The 459-room Intercontinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort features an exclusive beachfront, outdoor pools and six restaurants and bars.

The group has a total of 321 hotels in the pipeline across the EMEAA region, and will initially launch its new Voco brand in the region, with the first opening set for Australia’s Gold Coast.

IHG also announced that 13 luxury and upscale UK properties will join its Intercontinental, Kimpton and Voco brands.

Delta marks 30 years in Dublin

US airline Delta has carried almost five million customers since its first flight to Dublin in 1988.

Bros were topping the charts and Coming to America was hitting the cinemas when Delta first flew here. In June 1988, Delta flew to Dublin from Atlanta via Shannon using a Lockheed L-1011-500 TriStar aircraft five times a week. Fast-forward to 2018 and Delta operates nonstop flights to three cities in the United States from Dublin – Atlanta, Boston and New York-JFK.