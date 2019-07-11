Norwegian founder Bjorn Kjos to step down as chief executive

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA founder Bjorn Kjos will step down as chief executive officer effective immediately and remain as an adviser as the discount carrier struggles to turnaround after a rapid expansion.

Chief financial officer Geir Karlsen will act as interim CEO until a replacement is found. Chairman Niels Smedegaard (57) will take on a more active role in the management, the company said.

“I’m very pleased Bjorn will remain at the company as an adviser to the board and the chair,” Mr Smedegaard said. “As Norwegian moves from growth to profitability, it will be an advantage for the company to benefit from Bjorn’s extensive network, in-depth knowledge of and experience with global aviation.”– Bloomberg