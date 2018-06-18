United Airlines passes 2.7m passengers mark on Dublin-Newark service

United Airlines has carried 2.7 million passengers on 17,000 flights from Newark in New Jersey to Dublin since services were launched in June 1998. Flights were originally operated by Continental Airlines, which merged with United in 2010.

The airline currently operates from Dublin to Newark year round, with seasonal services to Washington DC and Chicago. In total, United has carried 3½ million passengers on its various Dublin routes, plus 1.9 million from Shannon to the United States.

Bob Schumacher, managing director of sales for the UK and Ireland at United, said the airline was “extremely proud to mark two decades of non-stop service” between Dublin and Newark.

Vincent Harrison, Managing director at DAA, said United was an “important customer” for the authority, adding that it would “work closely with the airline to grow passenger numbers further”.